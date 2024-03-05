South Korea inflation quickens in February after three months of easing

Adds data, context in paragraphs 4-6

SEOUL, March 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated in February after three months of easing and was faster than market expectations, official data showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 3.1% in February from the same month the year before, compared with a rise of 2.8% in January and a gain of 2.9% tipped in a Reuters poll of economists.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5%, after rising 0.4% in the previous month. It was the fastest jump since September, according to Statistics Korea.

By product, prices of agricultural products climbed 5.7% over the month, leading the index higher, while petroleum products rose 2.5%.

Policymakers have said inflation could be volatile in February and March but are expected to continue stabilising afterwards.

The Bank of Korea last month held interest rates steady for a ninth straight meeting, while seeking to hose down investors' aggressive rate cut expectations with inflation still far above the central bank's target of 2%.

