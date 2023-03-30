South Korea industrial output slumps, retail sales rebound

SEOUL, March 31 (Reuters) - South Korea's industrial output fell sharply in February while retail sales rebounded strongly from a loss in January, data showed on Friday.

The industrial output index fell 3.2% in February on the month after a 2.4% gain in January, whereas the retail sales index jumped 5.3% last month after a 1.1% drop in January, the Statistics Korea data showed.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

