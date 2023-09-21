News & Insights

South Korea imposes sanctions over North Korea's arms trade with countries including Russia

September 21, 2023 — 03:06 am EDT

SEOUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - South Korea imposed fresh sanctions on 10 individuals and two entities in relation to North Korea's nuclear program and weapons trade with three countries, including Russia, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

North Korea's defence minister and the chief of staff of its military are among the individuals facing new sanctions, the ministry said in a statement.

The sanctions are in response to North Korea's illegal activities that threaten the global community, and peace and stability on the Korean peninsula, the ministry said.

The sanctions targeting four individuals and two entities related to North Korea's weapons trade with three countries, including Russia, involve a Slovakian company, Versor S.R.O., and its chief executive, Ashot Mkrtychev of Slovakia, it said.

The ministry did not provide details of the weapons trade.

The sanctions against the North's defence minister and the chief of staff of the military are in response to the North's nuclear and missile developments, the ministry said.

The move to impose sanctions comes after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said it would be a "direct provocation" if Russia helped North Korea enhance its weapons program in return for help for its war in Ukraine.

Yoon made the comments in his address to the U.N. General Assembly. North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un made a weeklong visit to Russia last week and discussed military cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

