South Korea import prices drop in March at fastest pace in 27 months

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

April 12, 2023 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

SEOUL, April 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's import prices dropped in March at their fastest pace in 27 months, dragged down by weaker oil prices, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The import price index, measured in the local won currency, fell 6.9% in March from the same month a year before, much faster than the 0.7% annual fall recorded in February and the fastest since December 2020.

The export price index dropped 6.4%, faster than the 2.6% annual decline in the previous month and the fastest since August 2020.

Dubai oil prices were on average 29.2% lower in March than a year before, and 4.4% lower than a month before, the Bank of Korea said. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA ECONOMY/INFLATION (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.