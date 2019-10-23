South Korea GDP grows 0.4% in Q3, slightly missing forecast

Contributors
Joori Roh Reuters
Choonsik Yoo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Lee Jae Won / Reuters

South Korea's economy grew at a slower pace of 0.4% in the third quarter from the previous quarter, slightly missing market expectations, preliminary central bank estimates showed on Thursday.

SEOUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - South Korea's economy grew at a slower pace of 0.4% in the third quarter from the previous quarter, slightly missing market expectations, preliminary central bank estimates showed on Thursday.

The median forecast from a Reuters survey of 26 economists was for South Korea's gross domestic product to expand by a seasonally adjusted 0.5% in the July-September period in sequential terms, following a 1.0% gain in the second quarter.

The Bank of Korea's estimated Asia's fourth-largest economy grew 2.0% for the three months ended Sept. 30 from a year earlier, compared with 2.1% growth tipped in the poll and 2.0% expansion in the second quarter.

Private consumption, which generates nearly half of South Korea's gross domestic product, rose 0.1% in the third quarter on-quarter, down from a 0.7% rise set in the April-June period.

(Reporting by Joori Roh and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More