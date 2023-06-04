South Korea FX reserves sharply drop in May on strong dollar, market intervention

SEOUL, June 5 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign exchange reserves declined by the most in eight months in May, weighed down by a strong dollar and intervention to support the local currency.

The total value of the country's FX reserves stood at $420.98 billion at the end of last month, down $5.70 billion from April, the central bank said on Monday. It was the biggest monthly decline since September 2022.

The Bank of Korea said in a statement the fall was affected by measures to ease volatility in the foreign exchange market, an apparent reference to market intervention, while the converted value of non-dollar assets also fell on a stronger dollar.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC ended May with a monthly gain of 0.79% against the dollar, after touching its weakest level since late November.

The U.S. dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback's value against six major currencies, rose 2.52%.

