South Korea flour mills tender for 50,000 tonnes of U.S.-origin wheat

HAMBURG, May 3 (Reuters) - A group of South Korean flour mills has issued a tender to purchase about 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, May 4.

The tender seeks a range of different wheat types for shipment between June 16 and July 15, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.