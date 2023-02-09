South Korea finmin sees inflation easing by April-May

Credit: REUTERS/HEO RAN

February 09, 2023 — 07:45 pm EST

Written by Younah Moon for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister reaffirmed on Friday his view that consumer prices would ease around the April-May months, a week after data showed the country's annual inflation had unexpectedly ticked up in January.

"The inflation data will get better to a level we need to worry about less than at present," Minister Choo Kyung-ho said at a forum hosted by senior domestic media editors, while giving no specific forecast.

South Korea's consumer price index rose 5.2% in January from a year before, picking up speed from a 5.0% gain in December 2022 and above market expectations for 5.0% growth.

Choo said he has been meeting frequently with the head of the central bank to exchange views on current issues, but declined to comment on interest rates, noting that monetary policy was the preserve of the Bank of Korea.

He said an anticipated pick-up in China's economic growth after its shift away from COVID-related restrictions would be positive for South Korea's economy, although the country needs to continue efforts to diversify export markets.

(Reporting by Younah Moon; Writing by Choonsik Yoo Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((choonsik.yoo@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 1464;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.