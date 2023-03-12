South Korea finmin, cenbank: will take market stabilising measures if needed

March 12, 2023 — 08:10 pm EDT

SEOUL, March 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance ministry and central bank said on Monday they were closely monitoring financial markets as uncertainty heightened after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the United States.

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said that authorities would step up monitoring activities and vowed to take market stabilising measures in a timely manner.

The Bank of Korea separately said in a statement that the central bank was closely watching any impact on interest rates, stock prices, foreign exchange rates and capital flows.

