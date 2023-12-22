News & Insights

South Korea fines two global banks for short-selling rule breaches

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

December 22, 2023 — 05:59 am EST

Written by Ju-min Park for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Dec 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's financial regulator said on Friday that it would fine two unnamed global investment banks and one local brokerage a record 26.5 billion won ($20.41 million) in total for naked short selling.

Naked short selling of stocks - in which an investor short sells shares without first borrowing them or determining they can be borrowed - is banned by the Capital Markets Act in South Korea.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a statement that the violations were serious enough to harm trust of investors and capital market rules, so it had decided to impose "record-level" penalties.

The FSC said it would report the cases involving these banks to prosecutors.

Bloomberg News reported earlier that the watchdog had recommended imposing a fine of at least $7.67 million each on HSBC Holdings HSBA.L and BNP Paribas BNPP.PA for naked short selling, citing two people familiar with the matter.

HSBC and BNP Paribas did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Last month, South Korea re-imposed a full ban on short-selling until the end of June 2024 to create a "level playing field" for retail and institutional investors.

($1 = 1,298.1700 won)

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((ju-min.park@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: ju-min.park.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.