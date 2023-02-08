South Korea fines German automakers for rigging diesel car emissions

SEOUL, Feb 9 (Reuters) - South Korea's anti-trust regulator said on Thursday it would impose a combined fine of 42.3 billion won ($33.48 million) on three German automakers for colluding to rig emissions of its diesel cars using software.

Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE, BMW BMWG.DE, Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE and Audi AUDVF.PK were involved in collusion that reduced competition and restricted consumer choice, the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said in a statement.

Mercedes-Benz was fined 20.7 billion won, BMW 15.7 billion won and Audi 6 billion won, the regulator said, adding that Volkswagen was not fined because it did not earn revenue relevant to the issue.

Last year, Mercedes-Benz and its Korean unit were fined 20.2 billion won for false advertising tied to gas emissions of diesel passenger vehicles.

The European Commission in 2021 fined Volkswagen and BMW a total of 875 million euros for colluding to curb the use of emissions cleaning technology they had developed.

($1 = 1,263.4200 won)

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Jamie Freed)

