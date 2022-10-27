South Korea fin min sees Oct inflation lower than thought

SEOUL, Oct 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Friday the October inflation rate would likely turn out to be lower than earlier thought due mainly to continued declines in oil products prices.

Minister Choo Kyung-ho made the remark at a scheduled meeting of economy-related ministers, while providing no figure and adding inflation would still remain at a relatively high level for some time.

