South Korea Feb unemployment rate eases to match record low

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

March 14, 2023 — 07:29 pm EDT

Written by Choonsik Yoo for Reuters ->

SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's unemployment rate eased to match a record low of 2.6% in February from 2.9% in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, data showed on Wednesday.

This is the same as the record set in August last year.

Adults aged 60 or older led the drop as the unemployment rate for this age group fell to 1.6% in February from 2.6% in January. Rates for other age groups changed little or even rose, the Statistics Korea data showed.

