South Korea factory output weaker than expected in July

Credit: REUTERS/HEO RAN

August 30, 2023 — 07:00 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - South Korea's factory output was weaker than expected in July, official data showed on Thursday.

The industrial output index on a seasonally adjusted basis fell 2.0% in July from a month earlier, compared with a 1.5% fall in June and a 0.4% loss tipped in a Reuters survey.

It was the fastest monthly fall since February, according to Statistics Korea.

Output was 8.0% lower than the same month the year before, also weaker than a 5.9% drop the previous month and economists' forecast of 5.2%.

