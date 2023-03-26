South Korea extends eased lending ratio rule amid global banking woes

March 26, 2023 — 10:47 pm EDT

Written by Choonsik Yoo for Reuters ->

SEOUL, March 27 (Reuters) - South Korea extended by two months the relaxed loan-to-deposit ratio requirement for lenders, citing lingering concerns on the global financial markets about the banking sector's health, the top financial regulator said on Monday.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a statement the maximum ratio of a bank's lending against deposits would be set at 105% until the end of June, instead of returning to 100% from May 1 as originally planned.

The standard requirement on the ratio is 100% but the ratio was temporarily raised to 105% late last year amid a severe credit crunch over a rapid decline in the property market in the wake of fast rises in interest rates.

