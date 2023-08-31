News & Insights

South Korea exports fall less than expected in August

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

August 31, 2023 — 08:11 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's export decline softened in August, beating market expectations, trade data showed on Friday.

Overseas sales by Asia's fourth-largest economy fell 8.4% year-on-year to $51.87 billion in August, compared with a 16.4% drop in July and less than the forecast for an 11.6% decline in a Reuters survey of economists.

It was the 11th consecutive month exports fell on an annual basis, the longest period since January 2020.

Imports fell 22.8% to $51 billion, after a 25.4% drop the month before. Economists had expected a 23.2% decline.

As a result, the country posted a trade surplus of $0.87 billion in August, narrower than a $1.65 billion surplus in July.

