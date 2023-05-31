News & Insights

South Korea exports fall eighth straight month

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

May 31, 2023 — 08:14 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

Corrects to remove extraneous words in first paragraph

SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports fell for an eighth straight month in May in annual terms, data showed on Thursday, although by less than expected.

Overseas sales by Asia's fourth-largest economy fell 15.2% year-on-year to $52.24 billion in May, the trade ministry data showed, compared with a drop of 14.3% in April and a 16.8% decline tipped in a Reuters survey.

The down streak is the longest run of year-on-year losses since January 2020.

Imports fell 14.0% to $54.34 billion in May, faster than the 13.3% fall seen in April and the fastest since August 2020. Economists had expected a 14.5% decline in the survey.

As a result, the country posted a trade deficit of $2.10 billion in May, the 15th month in a row the export-reliant economy has suffered a trade deficit.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ed Davies and Tom Hogue)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.