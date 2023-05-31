South Korea exports fall eighth straight month

Corrects to remove extraneous words in first paragraph

SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports fell for an eighth straight month in May in annual terms, data showed on Thursday, although by less than expected.

Overseas sales by Asia's fourth-largest economy fell 15.2% year-on-year to $52.24 billion in May, the trade ministry data showed, compared with a drop of 14.3% in April and a 16.8% decline tipped in a Reuters survey.

The down streak is the longest run of year-on-year losses since January 2020.

Imports fell 14.0% to $54.34 billion in May, faster than the 13.3% fall seen in April and the fastest since August 2020. Economists had expected a 14.5% decline in the survey.

As a result, the country posted a trade deficit of $2.10 billion in May, the 15th month in a row the export-reliant economy has suffered a trade deficit.

