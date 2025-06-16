South Korea Export Prices Sink 3.4% In May

(RTTNews) - Export prices in South Korea were down 3.4 percent on month in May, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday, after slipping 1.5 percent in April.

On a yearly basis, export prices fell 2.4 percent after easing 0.4 percent in the previous month.

Import prices dropped 3.7 percent on month after sinking 2.3 percent in April; import prices fell an annual 5.0 percent after shedding 2.6 percent a month earlier.

The Export Volume Index increased by 2.5 percent and the Import Volume Index added 1.3 percent on year in May. The Export Value Index sank 1.9 percent and the Import Value Index lost 6.3 percent on year in May.

The Net Barter Terms of Trade Index climbed an annual 3.4 percent in May.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.