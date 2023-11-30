South Korea export growth accelerates in Nov, beating expectations

Adds detailed figures

SEOUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's export growth beat market expectations and accelerated in November, trade data showed on Friday, with chip sales rising for the first time in 16 months.

Overseas sales by Asia's fourth-largest economy rose 7.8% year-on-year to $55.80 billion, compared with a median 4.7% gain tipped in a Reuters survey of economists.

It was faster than a rise of 5.1% in the previous month, which was the first annual increase in 13 months, and marked the fastest growth since July 2022.

Exports of semiconductors, South Korea's main selling item, rose 12.9%, ending 15 months of declines. Car exports jumped 21.5%, extending gains to a 17th consecutive month, while rechargeable batteries climbed 24.8%.

Imports fell 11.6% to $52.00 billion, compared with losses of 9.7% the month before and 8.6% expected by economists.

As a result, the country posted a trade surplus of $3.80 billion in November. It was the biggest monthly surplus since September 2021.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee and Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.