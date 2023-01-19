South Korea Dec producer inflation slows for sixth month

Credit: REUTERS/HEO RAN

January 19, 2023 — 04:00 pm EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Jan 20 (Reuters) - South Korea's producer inflation slowed in December for a sixth month, dropping to the lowest rate in 20 months, central bank data showed on Friday.

The country's producer price index stood 6% higher in December than a year ago, compared with 6.2% in November, according to the Bank of Korea.

The annual rate slowed for a sixth consecutive month, from a near 14-year high of 10% in June, and marked the slowest since April 2021.

The index fell 0.3% on a monthly basis, at the same pace seen in November, in its second month of declines.

For the whole of 2022, producer prices rose at an annual rate of 8.4%, faster than 6.4% in 2021 and the fastest in 14 years.

