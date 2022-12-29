South Korea Dec inflation steady at 5.0%, as expected

December 29, 2022 — 06:00 pm EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's consumer prices rose 5.0% in December from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, matching the market's expectations and marking the same pace as in November.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2% on a monthly basis in December after a 0.1% decline in November, Statistics Korea data showed. The median forecasts from a Reuters poll were for the CPI to rise 0.1% on the month and 5.0% year-on-year.

For the whole of 2022, the CPI rose an average 5.1%, up sharply from a 2.5% gain in 2021 and the fastest since 1998.

