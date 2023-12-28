News & Insights

South Korea Dec consumer inflation +3.2% y/y, weaker than expected

December 28, 2023 — 06:00 pm EST

Written by Cynthia Kim for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - South Korea's annual consumer inflation eased for a second month in December to 3.2%, official data showed on Friday.

The December consumer price index (CPI) at 3.2% came after a rise of 3.3% in November, and was weaker than a median 3.3% rise tipped in a Reuters survey.

The index flatlined on a monthly basis.

For the 2023 full year, consumer inflation eased to 3.6% from 5.1% in 2022.

