South Korea Dec consumer inflation +3.2% y/y, weaker than expected

SEOUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - South Korea's annual consumer inflation eased for a second month in December to 3.2%, official data showed on Friday.

The December consumer price index (CPI) at 3.2% came after a rise of 3.3% in November, and was weaker than a median 3.3% rise tipped in a Reuters survey.

The index flatlined on a monthly basis.

For the 2023 full year, consumer inflation eased to 3.6% from 5.1% in 2022.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Leslie Adler)

