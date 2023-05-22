News & Insights

South Korea consumer sentiment hits 1-year high, inflation expectations weaken

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

May 22, 2023 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, May 23 (Reuters) - Consumer sentiment in South Korea improved in May to the highest level in a year, with their inflation expectations weakening, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday.

The Consumer Sentiment Index KRCONS=ECI rose to 98.0 in May from 95.1 in April, according to the Bank of Korea's monthly survey of consumers.

The index remained below 100 - the average of last two decades - for the 12th consecutive month, but it hit the highest level in the streak.

The median of consumers' inflation expectations for the next 12 months fell to 3.5% from 3.7%, also marking its lowest level in 12 months.

"It is too early to say inflation expectations are stabilising, with uncertainties remaining over public price increases and other factors," said a BOK official during a media briefing.

The survey was conducted during May 8-15, before South Korea decided to raise electricity prices by 5.3% in its second price hike for this year.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.