South Korea consumer sentiment extends gains, inflation expectations flat

Credit: REUTERS/HEO RAN

June 27, 2023 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by Hyonhee Shin and Youn Ah Moon for Reuters ->

SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Consumer sentiment in South Korea ticked further up in June to the highest in just over a year, while inflation expectations remained unchanged, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.

The Consumer Sentiment Index KRCONS=ECIrose to 100.7 in June from 98.0 in May, the highest since May 2022, according to the Bank of Korea's monthly survey of consumers.

The latest index snapped a 12-month streak below 100, which separates optimism from pessimism compared with the average of last two decades.

The median of consumers' inflation expectations for the next 12 months remained the same as last month at 3.5%, which marked its lowest since May 2022, the survey showed.

Reuters
