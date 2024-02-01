News & Insights

South Korea consumer inflation softens to six-month low

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

February 01, 2024 — 06:29 pm EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

Adds data, context and finance minister comment in paragraphs 3-5

SEOUL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - South Korea consumer inflation slowed to a six-month low in January, official data showed on Friday, coming in weaker than market expectations.

The consumer price index (CPI) KRCPIY=ECI stood 2.8% higher in January than the same month the year before, compared with a rise of 3.2% in December and 2.9% tipped in a Reuters poll of economists.

Inflation slowed for a third straight month, marking the slowest year-on-year rise since July 2023, mostly on a fall in oil prices, with petroleum products down 2.5% over the month.

South Korea's central bank in January suggested that it was done raising interest rates, but most board members saw monetary policy staying restrictive for some time to bring inflation down to its 2% target, citing uncertainty over supply-side pressures.

After the data release on Friday, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok said inflation might rebound to around 3% in February and March as the recent geopolitical situation in the Middle East is driving up oil prices.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy items, rose 2.5%, weaker than a 2.8% rise in the previous month and the weakest since December 2021, according to Statistics Korea.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Chris Reese and Sonali Paul)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.