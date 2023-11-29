News & Insights

South Korea central bank keeps rate unchanged, as expected

November 29, 2023 — 07:50 pm EST

Written by Cynthia Kim and Jihoon Lee. for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a seventh consecutive meeting on Thursday, as policymakers waited to see the full effect of past rate hikes on curbing inflation.

The Bank of Korea (BOK) held its key policy rate at 3.50% at a policy review meeting in Seoul, as expected by all 36 economists polled by Reuters.

Governor Rhee Chang-yong will hold a news conference at around 0210 GMT, which will be live streamed via YouTube.

