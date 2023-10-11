News & Insights

South Korea central bank chief sees inflation just above 3% by year-end

October 11, 2023 — 04:39 am EDT

Written by Cynthia Kim for Reuters ->

By Cynthia Kim

SEOUL, Oct 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank governor said on Wednesday he sees headline inflation slowing to just above 3% by the end of this year as price pressures would cool towards the year-end despite uncertainties including global oil prices.

"Our inflation rate will go back to lower range of 3% by the end of this year before converging to our target rate by the end of next year," Rhee Chang-yong told CNBC on the sidelines of the World Bank-International Monetary Fund annual meetings in Morocco.

Rhee said stabilising prices is the current priority over growth as policymakers need to stay alert against a renewed flare-up in prices.

The Bank of Korea's inflation target is currently 2%.

The BOK meets on Oct. 19 to determine whether it will keep interest rates steady at the current 3.50% to curb price pressures or resume hiking.

South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated for a second month to 3.7% in September, above market expectations, supporting prospects of the central bank maintaining its restrictive policy for some time.

