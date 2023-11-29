South Korea cancels tender for 50,000 T GMO-free soybeans, re-tenders

HAMBURG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. has cancelled an international tender to purchase around 50,000 metric tons of food-quality soybeans free of genetically-modified organisms (GMOs) which closed on Nov. 27 and issued a new tender for the same volume, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the new tender for 50,000 tons of GMO-soybeans is Dec. 5, they said.

The soybeans in the new tender are sought from any worldwide origins for deferred shipment with arrival in two 25,000 ton consignments in January 2025 and February 2025, the same as in the previous tender. The agency regularly buys supplies with delivery following several years later.

A separate tender for 20,000 tons of GMO soybeans in shipping containers from the agency also closes on Dec. 5.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

