South Korea c.bank minutes: more rate rises needed to quell inflation

By Cynthia Kim

SEOUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A majority of Bank of Korea board members said further interest rate rises are needed in coming weeks after the bank doubled the margin of its latest rate increase on July 13 to step up its battle against inflation at a 24-year high.

The central bank on July 13 raised its benchmark policy rate KROCRT=ECI by an unprecedented half a percentage point to 2.25% as widely expected, following five previous increases of 25 basis points.

"As long as future prices do not significantly exceed the expected path, it would be appropriate to maintain the pace of rate hikes at a steady rate," one board member said, according to the minutes of July 13 rate decision meeting.

Three other members presented similar views, the minutes showed, supporting Governor Rhee Chang-yong's comments in a July 13 news conference, when he said the market view that rates would reach 2.75% to 3% by the year-end was reasonable.

Separate data on Tuesday showed that South Korea's inflation accelerated in July to an almost 24-year high, underscoring the bank's need to keep tightening policies to curb it.

Bond yields were also pushed lower by a central bank comment that the pick-up in the annual inflation rate to 6.3% in July from 6.0% in June was what it had expected when raising interest rates by an unusually big margin of 50 basis points last month.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

