South Korea buys estimated 94,444 tonnes rice in tender -trade

HAMBURG, June 3 (Reuters) - South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. purchased an estimated 94,444 tonnes of rice in an international tender for up to 134,994 tonnes which closed on May 13, European traders said on Thursday.

The purchase involved some 72,222 tonnes of short grain Chinese rice bought at between $986.00 and $989.00 a tonne c&f.

The rest was believed to be rice from Vietnam bought at $572.00 and $578.50 a tonne c&f.

Arrival of the rice in South Korea was sought between September 2021 and January 2022.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.