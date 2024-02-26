South Korea buys 172,300 T wheat from U.S., Canada, Australia

Adds detailed purchase breakdown, prices

HAMBURG, Feb 26 (Reuters) - South Korean flour mills bought an estimated 172,300 metric tons of wheat in a tender on Friday to be sourced from the United States, Canada and Australia, European traders said on Monday.

The purchase was made on FOB (free on board) terms and comprised 85,900 tons of U.S. wheat, 50,000 tons from Australia and 36,400 tons from Canada.

One consignment of 50,000 tons of U.S. wheat for shipment between May 16 and June 15 comprised 23,150 tons of soft white wheat with 9.5-11% protein bought at $231.48 a ton, 1,130 tons of soft white wheat with 9% maximum protein bought at $238.82 a ton, 8,780 tons of hard red winter wheat with 11.5% protein at $250.21 and 16,940 tons of northern spring wheat with 14% protein purchased at $290.17, traders said.

Another 35,500 ton consignment of U.S. wheat for shipment between May 20 and June 20 comprised 11,700 tons of soft white wheat with 9.5-11% protein bought at $231.48 a ton FOB, 1,000 tons of soft white wheat with 9% maximum protein at $238.82 a ton, 9,700 tons of hard red winter wheat with 11.5% protein at $248.38 and 13,500 tons of northern spring with 14% protein at $290.17, traders said.

All the U.S. wheat was believed to have been sold by trading house CHS.

The Australian purchase for shipment between May 16 and May 31 comprised Australian standard white (ASW) wheat bought in the low $280s a ton and Australian hard wheat (AH) in the mid $280s a ton. The seller was believed to be trading house Cargill.

The Canadian purchase for shipment between May 15 and June 15 involved Canada western red spring (CWRS) wheat bought in the low $280s a ton with Paterson Grain the seller.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates are possible later.

