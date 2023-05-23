South Korea buys 135,000 T wheat from U.S., Australia, Canada

Adds purchase breakdown from paragraph four

HAMBURG, May 23 (Reuters) - A group of South Korean flour mills bought an estimated 135,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, Australia and Canada in an international tender on Tuesday, European traders said.

Some 50,000 tonnes was bought from the United States for shipment between Aug. 1-Aug. 31, 50,000 tonnes from Australia for shipment between Sept. 16 and Sept. 30 and 35,000 tonnes from Canada for shipment between Aug. 1-Aug. 31, they said.

The deal involved several different wheat types and was all bought on an FOB basis, they said.

The U.S. purchase involved soft white wheat of about 9.5% to 11% protein content bought in the mid $260s a tonne, soft white wheat of 8.5% protein bought in the mid $270s a tonne, hard red winter wheat of 11.5% protein bought in the low $330s s tonne and northern spring/dark northern spring wheat of 14% protein bought in the mid $320s a tonne.

The U.S. wheat was said to have been bought from trading house United Grain Corporation.

The Australian purchase involved Australian hard wheat bought around $340 a tonne and Australian standard white bought at around $275 and $280 a tonne. The Australian wheat was believed to have been bought from trading house Mitsui.

The Canadian purchase all involved Canadian western red spring wheat (CWRS) of 13.5% protein bought in the low $320s a tonne, they said. The Canadian wheat was all said to have been sold by trading house GrainCorp.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.