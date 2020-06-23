South Korea Bourse Tipped To See Additional Support

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 110 points or 5.1 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,130-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on continued optimism for economic recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished slightly higher as weakness from the financials and technology stocks limited the market's overall upside.

For the day, the index rose 4.51 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 2,131.24 after trading between 2,110.51 and 2,158.15. Volume was 906 million shares worth 13.3 trillion won. There were 586 decliners and 262 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.83 percent, while KB Financial lost 0.43 percent, Hana Financial retreated 1.09 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.15 percent, LG Electronics surrendered 1.33 percent, SK Hynix dropped 0.94 percent, S-Oil slid 0.45 percent, SK Innovation spiked 1.99 percent, Lotte Chemical plunged 2.23 percent, POSCO tumbled 1.61 percent, SK Telecom fell 0.48 percent, KEPCO sank 1.00 percent, Hyundai Motors rose 0.20 percent and Kia Motors declined 0.77 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the day, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow added 131.14 points or 0.50 percent to finish at 26,156.10, while the NASDAQ jumped 74.89 points or 0.74 percent to end at 10,131.37 and the S&P 500 rose 13.43 points or 0.43 percent to close at 3,131.29.

Apple (AAPL) helped to lead the NASDAQ higher, jumping by 2.1 percent to a new record high as traders reacted positively to news out of the tech giant's Worldwide Developers Conference.

In economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing a substantial increase in new home sales in the month of May.

Crude oil prices edged lower Tuesday as worries about energy demand resurfaced amid reports showing a sharp surge in coronavirus cases across several states in America. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down $0.36 or 0.9 percent at $40.37 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.