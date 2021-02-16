South Korea Bourse Tipped To Run Out Of Steam On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 80 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 3,165-point plateau although the rally may stall on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is slightly soft, with profit taking expected after recent gains. The European and U.S. bourses were slightly lower and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the technology stocks and mixed performances from the financials and oil and chemical companies.

For the day, the index added 16.25 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 3,163.25 after trading between 3,145.84 and 3,180.94. Volume was 1.9 billion shares worth 16.9 trillion won. There were 474 gainers and 367 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial was up 0.15 percent, while KB Financial shed 0.55 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.41 percent, Samsung Electronics advanced 0.83 percent, LG Electronics surged 4.55 percent, SK Hynix rose 0.38 percent, Samsung SDI dipped 0.25 percent, LG Chem skidded 1.21 percent, Lotte Chemical jumped 1.80 percent, S-Oil lost 0.56 percent, SK Innovation increased 0.18 percent, POSCO perked 1.31 percent, SK Telecom rallied 2.03 percent, KEPCO dropped 0.84 percent and Kia Motors and Hyundai Motor were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild consolidation as the major averages were unable to hold early gains, ultimately finishing mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 64.35 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 31,522.75, while the NASDAQ sank 47.97 points or 0.34 percent to end at 14,047.50 and the S&P 500 eased 2.24 points or 0.06 percent to close at 3,932.59.

The early strength on Wall Street largely reflected recent upward momentum on optimism for President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion relief package.

Recent signs indicating the coronavirus crisis is easing following a recent surge has also generated buying interest as countries around the world continue to ramp up vaccine rollouts.

Buying interest waned over the course of the morning, however, leading some traders to cash in on the recent strength in the markets.

In U.S. economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a report showing New York manufacturing activity grew at its fastest pace in five months in February.

Crude oil prices surged higher Tuesday after oil wells and refineries in Texas were shut down due to cold, while rising tensions in the Middle East also contributed to oil's advance. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $0.58 or 1 percent at $60.05 a barrel.

