South Korea Bourse Tipped To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - Prior to Wednesday's day off for elections, the South Korea stock market had bounced higher again on Tuesday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 50 points or 2.9 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 1,855-point plateau although it's likely to head south again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative as the damage caused by the coronavirus to the global economy becomes apparent. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, technology stocks and oil and chemical companies.

For the day, the index 31.32 points or 1.72 percent to close at 1,857.08 after trading between 1,837.17 and 1,864.46. Volume was 872 million shares worth 9.8 trillion won. There were 757 gainers and 106 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial advanced 1.93 percent, while KB Financial gathered 2.00 percent, Hana Financial collected 1.63 percent, Samsung Electronics jumped 1.45 percent, LG Electronics rose 1.49 percent, Lotte Chemical skyrocketed 6.94 percent, LG Chem increased 3.65 percent, SK Hynix climbed 1.11 percent, S-Oil gained 2.28 percent, SK Innovation added 0.93 percent, POSCO perked 1.10 percent, SK Telecom surged 3.16 percent, KEPCO soared 3.67 percent, Hyundai Motors spiked 2.25 percent and Kia Motors accelerated 1.19 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday. They regained some ground but still finished firmly in the red.

The Dow shed 44.541 points or 1.86 percent to finish at 23,504.35, while the NASDAQ sank 122.56 points or 1.44 percent to 8,393.18 and the S&P 500 tumbled 62.70 points or 2.20 percent to end at 2,783.36.

The sharp pullback on Wall Street came as the latest earnings and economic news reminded investors of the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the start of trading, financial giants Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Citigroup (C) all reported sharply lower first quarter earnings.

Adding to the negative sentiment, the Commerce Department reported a sharp decline in U.S. retail sales in March, while the New York Federal Reserve said New York manufacturing activity contracted at the fastest rate on record in April.

The Federal Reserve also saw the biggest monthly drop in U.S. industrial production in over 70 years in March, while the National Association of Home Builders reported a record monthly decline in homebuilder confidence in April.

Crude oil futures plummeted to 18-year lows on Wednesday as mounting worries about excess supply and concerns over imminent drop in energy demand took a toll on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $0.24 or 1.2 percent at $19.87 a barrel, the lowest close since February 2002.

