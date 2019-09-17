South Korea Bourse Tipped To Open Higher On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market picked up less than a point on Tuesday - but that was enough to extend its winning streak to eight sessions, gathering more than 90 points or 4.8 percent along the way. The KOSPI remains just above the 2,060-point plateau and it's looking at another green light again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up slightly and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished barely higher on Tuesday as gains from the industrials and telecoms were offset by weakness from the financials and technology stocks.

For the day, the index rose 0.11 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 2,062.33 after trading between 2,055.17 and 2,066.33. Volume was 497 million shares worth 4.35 trillion won. There were 465 gainers and 348 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial sank 0.70 percent, while KB Financial tumbled 1.23 percent, Hana Financial fell 0.28 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.42 percent, LG Electronics retreated 0.91 percent, LG Display plunged 1.67 percent, SK Hynix dipped 0.13 percent, SK Innovations dropped 0.87 percent, S-Oil skidded 0.98 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.21 percent, KEPCO added 0.59 percent, Hyundai Motors declined 1.56 percent, Kia Motors gained 0.34 percent, Hyundai Heavy advanced 0.70 percent and POSCO was unchanged

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks showed a lack of direction Tuesday ahead of the Fed's announcement. The major averages spent most of the session bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before endling slightly higher.

The Dow added 33.98 points or 0.13 percent to 27,110.80, while the NASDAQ gained 32.47 points or 0.40 percent to 8,186.02 and the S&P rose 7.74 points or 0.26 percent to 3,005.70.

The choppy trading came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the monetary policy decision. The Fed is widely expected to lower interest rates by another 25 basis points, with traders likely to pay closer attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the long-term outlook for rates.

Uncertainty about the U.S. response to the recent attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities also kept some traders on the sidelines. President Donald Trump has indicated the U.S. is prepared to respond militarily but has stopped short of definitively blaming Iran for the attacks.

In economic news, the Fed said industrial output rebounded much more than anticipated in August, while the National Association of Home Builders noted an unexpected improvement in U.S. homebuilder confidence in September.

Crude oil prices retreated on Tuesday after having skyrocketed in the previous session following the drone attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October plunged $3.56 or 5.7 percent to $59.34 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.