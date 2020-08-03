South Korea Bourse Set To Extend Monday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Monday, one session after it had ended the four-day winning streak in which it had soared almost 65 points or 3 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,250-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on strong economic data and continued support from technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were firmly in the green and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished slightly higher on Monday following gains from the automobile producers and chemical companies, while the financials and technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index added 1.67 points or 0.07 percent to close at 2,251.04 after trading between 2,237.04 and 2,254.38. Volume was 636 million shares worth 13.4 trillion won. There were 515 gainers and 325 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.66 percent, while Hana Financial collected 0.17 percent, Samsung Electronics tumbled 1.90 percent, LG Electronics surged 3.53 percent, SK Hynix skidded 1.21 percent, LG Display retreated 1.59 percent, Samsung SDI soared 4.28 percent, LG Chem skyrocketed 11.80 percent, S-Oil surrendered 1.80 percent, SK Innovation spiked 1.97 percent, POSCO lost 0.78 percent, SK Telecom sank 0.68 percent, KEPCO dipped 0.26 percent, Hyundai Motors added 0.40 percent, Kia Motors accelerated 1.73 percent and KB Financial and Lotte Chemical were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks moved mostly higher on Monday, with the tech-heavy NASDAQ hitting a fresh record closing high.

The Dow jumped 236.08 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 26,664.40, while the NASDAQ spiked 157.52 points or 1.47 percent to end at 10,902.80 and the S&P 500 rose 23.49 points or 0.72 percent to close at 3,294.61.

Technology stocks saw continued strength on the day after moving sharply higher last Friday on largely upbeat earnings news - particularly Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL).

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Institute for Supply Management reported a bigger than expected acceleration in the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity in July - which came on the heels of upbeat readings on manufacturing in China and Europe.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday as encouraging economic data from the U.S., the Eurozone and China helped ease concerns about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September settled at $41.01 a barrel, gaining $0.74 or 1.8 percent.

