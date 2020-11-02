South Korea Bourse Poised To Extend Monday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Monday ended the two-day slide in which it had plunged more than 75 points or 3.2 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,300-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive thanks to solid economic data and support from crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index jumped 33.01 points or 1.46 percent to finish at 2,300.16 after trading between 2,267.95 and 2,302.64. Volume was 665 million shares worth 8.4 trillion won. There were 683 gainers and 165 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial soared 4.61 percent, while KB Financial surged 4.74 percent, Hana Financial skyrocketed 6.09 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.41 percent, LG Electronics gained 1.79 percent, SK Hynix fell 0.38 percent, Samsung SDI shed 0.45 percent, LG Chem jumped 1.96 percent, Lotte Chemical gathered 1.07 percent, S-Oil advanced 1.29 percent, SK Innovation tumbled 2.39 percent, POSCO perked 3.85 percent, SK Telecom added 0.47 percent, KEPCO spiked 2.01 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 3.65 percent and Kia Motors spiked 1.98 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Monday and remained mostly in the green throughout the trading day, cutting into losses from last week.

The Dow jumped 423.45 points or 1.60 percent to finish at 26,925.05, while the NASDAQ added 46.02 points or 0.42 percent to end at 10,957.61 and the S&P 500 rose 40.28 points or 1.23 percent to close at 3,310.24.

The rebound on Wall Street came as traders went bargain hunting, looking to pick up stocks at reduced levels following last week's carnage.

In economic news, the Institute For Supply Management said growth in U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated more than expected in October. Also, the Commerce Department said construction spending in the U.S. increased less than expected in September.

The upside was somewhat limited, however, by caution ahead of tomorrow's presidential election.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher on Monday as strong economic data from the United States, China and Europe helped to ease concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $1.02 or 2.8 percent at $36.81 a barrel.

