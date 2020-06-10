South Korea Bourse Overdue For Profit Taking

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in nine straight sessions, surging almost 190 points or 8.3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,195-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with profit taking expected following recent rallies. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished slightly higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the technology and chemical companies, while the financials and industrials weighed.

For the day, the index rose 6.77 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 2,195.69 after trading between 2,178.12 and 2,200.68. Volume was 695 million shares worth 12.6 trillion won. There were 500 decliners and 347 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial plunged 3.91 percent, while KB Financial tumbled 2.47 percent, Hana Financial tanked 4.05 percent, Samsung Electronics eased 0.18 percent, LG Electronics surged 6.08 percent, LG Display lost 0.40 percent, LG Chem jumped 1.73 percent, Lotte Chemical dipped 0.27 percent, SK Hynix advanced 1.11 percent, S-Oil skidded 1.46 percent, SK Innovation shed 0.80 percent, POSCO fell 0.25 percent, SK Telecom dropped 0.90 percent, KEPCO retreated 2.66 percent, Hyundai Motors sank 0.45 percent and Kia Motors declined 1.63 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks saw considerable volatility Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement before eventually ending mixed.

The Dow dropped 282.31 points or 1.04 percent to finish at 26,989.99, while the NASDAQ added 66.59 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 10,020.35 and the S&P 500 fell 17.04 points or 0.53 percent to close at 3,190.14.

The continued advance by the Nasdaq partly reflected notable gains by big-name tech companies like Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN), which jumped by 2.6 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, to new record closing highs.

Meanwhile, the lower closes by the Dow and the S&P 500 came even though both indexes briefly turned positive after the Fed indicated interest rates are likely to remain at current near-zero levels through 2022.

Crude oil futures ended higher on Wednesday as the dollar weakened after the Fed indicated that interest rates will remain near zero through the end of 2022. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July settled at $39.60 a barrel, gaining $0.66 or 1.7 percent.

