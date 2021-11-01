South Korea Bourse May Tick Higher Again On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 80 points or 2.6 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,980-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive ahead of Wednesday's policy announcement from the Federal Reserve and on support from crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the financials and technology stocks were dented by weakness from the oil companies.

For the day, the index added 8.26 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 2,978.94 after trading between 2,976.87 and 2,991.81. Volume was 469 million shares worth 9.3 trillion won. There were 496 decliners and 358 gainers. Among the actives, Shinhan Financial was up 0.13 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.35 percent, Hana Financial gained 0.44 percent, Samsung Electronics rose 0.14 percent, SK Hynix spiked 3.40 percent, Naver added 0.37 percent, Korea Shipbuilding accelerated 1.46 percent, LG Chem shed 0.48 percent, Lotte Chemical jumped 1.56 percent, S-Oil dropped 0.98 percent, SK Innovation retreated 1.24 percent, POSCO gathered 0.17 percent, KEPCO perked 0.22 percent, Kia Motors sank 0.94 percent and Hyundai Motor, SK Telecom and LG Electronics were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained mostly in the green throughout the session, finishing with modest gains and at record closing highs.

The Dow climbed 94.28 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 35,913.84, while the NASDAQ jumped 97.53 points or 063 percent to close at 15,595.92 and the S&P 500 rose 8.29 points or 0.18 percent to end at 4,613.67.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders looked ahead to Wednesday' announcement from the Fed. The central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged but could announce plans to begin scaling back its asset purchase program.

A batch of upbeat earnings news has also contributed to a recent upward trend, as most major companies have reported better than expected quarterly results.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management noted a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity in October. Also, the Commerce Department said construction spending in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in September.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday with traders weighing energy demand and supply levels and looking ahead to the upcoming OPEC meeting. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended higher by $0.48 or 0.6 percent at $84.05 a barrel. Closer to home, South Korea will provide October numbers for consumer prices later this morning, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.1 percent on month and 3.15 percent on year. The follows the 0.5 percent monthly increase and the 2.5 percent yearly gain in September.

