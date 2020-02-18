South Korea Bourse May Test Support At 2,200 Points

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, sliding almost 35 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,210-point plateau and it may extend its losses again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on disappointing earnings news. The European markets and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financials, technology stocks and chemical companies.

For the day, the index tumbled 33.29 points or 1.48 percent to finish at 2,208.88 after trading between 2,205.21 and 2,232.93. Volume was 464 million shares worth 6.3 trillion won. There were 670 decliners and 180 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial skidded 1.22 percent, while KB Financial retreated 1.53 percent, Hana Financial eased 0.15 percent, Samsung Electronics tumbled 2.76 percent, LG Electronics spiked 2.84 percent, LG Chem fell 0.36 percent, SK Hynix plunged 2.86 percent, POSCO lost 0.46 percent, SK Telecom dropped 0.88 percent, KEPCO shed 0.38 percent, Hyundai Motors sank 2.21 percent and Kia Motors dipped 0.24 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened in the red on Tuesday and stayed there most of day, although the NASDAQ peeked above the unchanged line at the session's end.

The Dow shed 165.89 points or 0.56 percent to end at 29,232.19, while the NASDAQ rose 1.57 points or 0.02 percent to 9,732.74 and the S&P 500 fell 9.87 points or 0.29 percent to 3,370.29.

The weakness on Wall Street came after tech giant Apple (AAPL) warned of weaker than previously forecast second quarter revenue. Apple expects to miss its forecast for Q2 due to lower iPhone production and weak Chinese demand as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Disappointing earnings news from Walmart (WMT) also weighed on the markets after the retail giant reported weaker than expected fourth quarter results and provided disappointing guidance.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said growth in New York manufacturing activity saw a notable acceleration in February. A separate report from the National Association of Home Builders showed a slight deterioration in homebuilder confidence in February.

Crude oil futures ended flat on Tuesday with traders weighing the impact of the coronavirus on global energy demand and OPEC and allies' move on production cuts. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March ended at $52.05 a barrel, unchanged from previous close.

