South Korea Bourse May Test Resistance At 2,200 Points

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 80 points or 3.9 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,185-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on continued optimism for economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, despite a rebound by the virus. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses also figure to open in the green.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index jumped 35.52 points or 1.65 percent to finish at 2,187.93 after trading between 2,157.71 and 2,191.28. Volume was 659 million shares worth 12 trillion won. There were 573 gainers and 267 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.83 percent, while KB Financial accelerated 2.73 percent, Hana Financial climbed 1.28 percent, Samsung Electronics spiked 2.61 percent, LG Electronics surged 4.77 percent, SK Hynix gained 0.70 percent, LG Chem rose 0.39 percent, Lotte Chemical shed 0.29 percent, SK Innovation gained 2.65 percent, POSCO perked 0.83 percent, SK Telecom jumped 1.81 percent, KEPCO fell 0.26 percent, Hyundai Motors advanced 2.32 percent, Kia Motors rallied 2.49 percent and S-Oil was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened Monday with a strong move to the upside and remained in the green throughout the session, extending last week's gains.

The Dow jumped 459.67 points or 1.78 percent to finish at 26,2187.03, while the NASDAQ spiked 226.02 points or 2.21 percent to end at 10,433.65 and the S&P 500 climbed 49.71 points or 1.59 percent to close at 3,179.72.

Strength in overseas has carried over to Wall Street, as Chinese shares skyrocketed on the day amid positive commentary on the market from state media. China's Securities Times said fostering a healthy bull market after the pandemic is now more important to the economy than ever.

Traders also remain generally optimistic about the U.S. economic outlook following last Thursday's better than expected jobs data. Then on Monday, the Institute for Supply Management reported a substantial turnaround in U.S. service sector activity in June.

Investors also weighed developments on the coronavirus vaccine front following reports that the U.K. is closing in on a $624 million supply deal with Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline for 60 million doses of a potential vaccine.

Crude oil futures settled slightly lower Monday as traders weighed energy demand prospects and fears of another lockdown amid a surge in new coronavirus cases across the globe. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for August ended down $0.02 at $40.63 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide May figures for current account later this morning; in April, the current account deficit was $3.12 billion.

