South Korea Bourse May Take Further Damage

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market turned lower again on Wednesday, one day after it had ended the two-day losing streak in which it had tumbled almost 130 points or 6.5 percent. Now at a four-year closing low, the KOSPI sits just beneath the 1,910-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative thanks to ongoing concerns about the effect of the coronavirus on the world economy. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the technology stocks and industrials, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index plunged 54.66 points or 2.78 percent to finish at 1,908.27 after trading between 1,898.27 and 1,967.70. Volume was 662.82 million shares worth 8.07 trillion won. There were 800 decliners and 81 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.66 percent, while KB Financial added 0.43 percent, Hana Financial dropped 0.91 percent, Samsung Electronics retreated 4.58 percent, Samsung SDI was down 1.53 percent, LG Electronics sank 1.67 percent, SK Hynix plunged 4.04 percent, POSCO shed 0.55 percent, SK Telecom lost 0.46 percent, KEPCO plummeted 5.45 percent, Hyundai Motors tumbled 1.96 percent and Kia Motors fell 0.47 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks gap opened sharply lower on Wednesday and moved lower still as the day progressed - offsetting gains from the previous session.

The Dow plummeted 1,464.94 points or 5.86 percent to finish at 23,553.22, while the NASDAQ tumbled 392.20 points or 4.70 percent to 7,952.05 and the S&P 500 plunged 140.85 points or 4.89 percent to 2,741.85.

The pullback on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on Tuesday's gains amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Total confirmed cases have climbed above 121,000 worldwide, while the total number of deaths is closing in on 4,400.

Traders seem to be expressing continued uncertainty about whether expected stimulus measures will be adequate to soften the economic blow from the outbreak.

Crude oil prices moved higher in early trading on Wednesday before reversing course and heading south again as the day progressed. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for April tumbled $2.00 or 5.76 percent to $32.69 a barrel on Wednesday - wiping out the gains from the previous session.

