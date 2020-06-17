South Korea Bourse May Spin Its Wheels On Thursday.

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in back-to-back trading days, soaring more than 110 points or 5.1 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,140-point plateau although investors may cash in on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation on renewed coronavirus concerns and the resulting fall in crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly in the red and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished barely higher on Wednesday as gains from the technology stocks were capped by weakness from the financial shares and industrials.

For the day, the index added 3.00 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 2,141.05 after trading between 2,105.26 and 2,154.37. Volume was 915 million shares worth 15.2 trillion won. There were 495 gainers and 356 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial plunged 3.12 percent, while KB Financial tumbled 1.96 percent, Hana Financial retreated 2.08 percent, Samsung Electronics rose 0.19 percent, LG Electronics soared 4.70 percent, LG Display jumped 1.71 percent, LG Chem advanced 0.82 percent, SK Hynix jumped 1.64 percent, S-Oil fell 0.29 percent, SK Innovation skyrocketed 8.15 percent, Lotte Chemical surrendered 2.63 percent, POSCO shed 0.27 percent, SK Telecom sank 0.96 percent, KEPCO declined 2.40 percent, Hyundai Motors dropped 0.99 percent and Kia Motors plummeted 2.92 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks were lackluster on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing mixed.

The Dow shed 170.37 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 26,119.61, while the NASDAQ rose 14.66 points or 0.15 percent to end at 9,910.53 and the S&P 500 fell 11.25 points or 0.36 percent to close at 3.113.49.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders paused to digest the volatility seen in the markets over the past few weeks.

Traders were also weighing recent data pointing to a quick economic recovery against reports showing a spike in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in a number of southern states.

In congressional testimony, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that there continues to be significant uncertainty about the economic outlook.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a notable rebound in new residential construction in May, although housing starts still came in well below estimates.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Wednesday as worries about energy demand and excess supply in the market resurfaced and pushed down prices. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July shed $0.42 or 1.1 percent at $37.96 a barrel.

