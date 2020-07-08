South Korea Bourse May Snap Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, surrendering almost 30 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,160-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with optimism for economic recovery tempered by renewed coronavirus fears. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished slightly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials, gains from the automobile producers and mixed performances from the oil, technology and chemical companies.

For the day, the index dipped 5.29 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 2,158.88 after trading between 2,150.89 and 2,173.83. Volume was 670 million shares worth 11.4 trillion won. There were 464 gainers and 376 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial fell 0.50 percent, while KB Financial tumbled 2.09 percent, Hana Financial dropped 1.11 percent, Samsung Electronics lost 0.75 percent, LG Electronics advanced 1.37 percent, SK Hynix skidded 1.30 percent, Lotte Chemical gathered 0.86 percent, LG Chem shed 0.58 percent, S-Oil sank 1.09 percent, SK Innovation was up 0.37 percent, POSCO perked 2.97 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.23 percent, KEPCO increased 0.26 percent, Hyundai Motors added 0.40 percent and Kia Motors accelerated 2.02 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks fluctuated early Wednesday before moving firmly to the upside as the day progressed.

The Dow gained 177.10 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 26,067.28, while the NASDAQ spiked 148.61 points or 1.44 percent to end at 10,492.50 and the S&P 500 collected 24.62 points or 0.78 percent to close at 3,169.94.

The choppy trading seen for much of the session came amid relatively light volume, with a lack of major U.S. economic news keeping traders on the sidelines.

The NASDAQ continued to benefit from strong gains by tech giants like Apple (AAPL), which surged 2.3 percent after Deutsche Bank raised its price target on the company's stock. Gains by Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Facebook (FB) also helped lift the tech-heavy index to a new record closing high.

Crude oil prices rose Wednesday as a slightly higher demand forecast for next year by the Energy Information Administration helped offset a sharp jump in crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up $0.28 or 0.7 percent at $40.90 a barrel.

