South Korea Bourse May See Additional Support

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 60 points or 3.1 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 1,945-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, thanks to expectations of easing Covid-19 restrictions and hopes for additional stimulus following weak U.S. employment data. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index advanced 17.21 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 1,945.82 after trading between 1,942.54 and 1,956.89. Volume was 775 million shares worth 7.82 trillion won. There were 588 gainers and 227 decliners.

Among the actives, KB Financial climbed 1.08 percent, while Hana Financial collected 0.37 percent, LG Electronics advanced 0.91 percent, Samsung SDI jumped 1.06 percent, SK Hynix soared 3.16 percent, S-Oil rose 0.15 percent, SK Innovation eased 0.10 percent, POSCO perked 0.28 percent, KEPCO shed 0.45 percent, Hyundai Motors accelerated 2.05 percent, Kia Motors surged 5.17 percent and Lotte Chemical, Shinhan Financial, SK Telecom and Samsung Electronics were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened sharply higher on Friday and extended gains as the session progressed.

The Dow soared 455.43 points or 1.91 percent to finish at 24,331.32, while the NASDAQ spiked 141.66 points or 1.58 percent to 9,121.32 and the S&P 500 jumped 48.61 points or 1.69 percent to end at 2,929.80. For the week, the Dow jumped 3.5 percent, the NASDAQ surged 6 percent and the S&P gained 2.6 percent.

The rally on Wall Street came even though the Labor Department reported a record nosedive in U.S. employment in April - although it still was not as bad as feared and may prompt further stimulus.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher on Friday amid a slight improvement in demand for petroleum products. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $1.19 or 5.1 percent at $24.74 a barrel.

