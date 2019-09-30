South Korea Bourse May See Additional Support

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the 13-day winning streak in which it had accelerated almost 130 points or 6.5 percent. The KOSPI now rests just shy of the 2,065-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with trade concerns tempered by tumbling crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were modestly higher and the Asian bourses are predicted to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the technology stocks and industrials, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index gained 13.12 points or 0.64 percent to finish 2,063.05 after trading between 2,042.01 and 2,064.99. Volume was 318.64 million shares worth 3.6 trillion won. There were 478 decliners and 349 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial eased 0.12 percent, while KB Financial and Hana Financial both collected 0.71 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.34 percent, LG Electronics jumped 1.05 percent, LG Display surged 3.28 percent, SK Hynix advanced 0.98 percent, POSCO perked 0.89 percent, SK Telecom climbed 0.84 percent, KEPCO rose 0.58 percent, Hyundai Motors added 0.37 percent and Kia Motors gained 0.55 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Monday and stayed that way, although buying interest was somewhat subdued.

The Dow added 96.58 points or 0.36 percent to 26,916.83, while the NASDAQ gained 59.71 points or 0.75 percent to 7,999.34 and the S&P 500 rose 14.95 points or 0.50 percent to 2,976.74.

The rebound on Wall Street came after a Treasury Department spokeswoman denied reports the Trump administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.

Better than expected manufacturing data out of China also tempered some of the recent concerns about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war.

Crude oil prices tumbled Monday and November futures contract settled at their lowest level in a month, on lingering worries about trade and rising concerns about falling energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $1.84 or 3.3 percent at $54.07 a barrel.

