South Korea Bourse May Run Out Of Steam On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, advancing more than 80 points or 3.1 percent along the way. Now at a fresh record closing high, the KOSPI now sits just above the 2,820-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft as traders take a wait-and-see attitude regarding stimulus and coronavirus vaccines. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses slightly lower and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index added 11.91 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 2,820.51 after trading between 2,792.06 and 2,823.44. Volume was 1 billion shares worth 19.1 trillion won. There were 537 gainers and 334 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial climbed 1.11 percent, while KB Financial rose 0.02 percent, Hana Financial fell 0.44 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.51 percent, LG Electronics soared 6.26 percent, SK Hynix added 0.43 percent, Samsung SDI skyrocketed 7.51 percent, LG Chem eased 0.12 percent, Lotte Chemical rallied 2.20 percent, SK Innovation surged 3.62 percent, POSCO perked 0.19 percent, SK Telecom slid 0.21 percent, KEPCO tumbled 2.40 percent, Hyundai Motor gained 0.53 percent, Kia Motors advanced 1.05 percent and S-Oil was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mildly negative as stocks failed to sustain an initial move to the upside and moved modestly lower over the course of the trading session on Tuesday.

The Dow shed 68.30 points or 0.22 percent to finish at 30,335.67, while the NASDAQ sank 49.20 points or 0.38 percent to end at 12,850.22 and the S&P 500 fell 8.32 points or 0.22 percent to close at 3,727.04.

Stocks initially benefited from window dressing, as some fund managers looked to further boost their portfolios going into the end of the year. The initial advance lifted the major averages to new record intraday highs, although buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading.

Traders also kept an eye on developments in Washington after President Donald Trump signed a coronavirus relief and government spending bill over the weekend.

Trump called for the direct payments included in the bill to be increased to $2,000 from $600, and the House voted Monday to approve a measure increasing the size of the stimulus checks. However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., blocked an effort by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to unanimously approve the House bill.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday amid hopes energy demand will pick up if U.S. policymakers decide to provide additional stimulus to boost economic growth. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended higher by $0.38 or 0.8 percent at $48.00 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will release November numbers for industrial production and retail sales later this morning. Industrial production is expected to add 0.8 percent on month and 1.0 percent on year after sinking 1.2 percent on month and 2.2 percent on year in October. Retail sales were down 0.9 percent on month and 0.2 percent on year in October.

Also, the Bank of Korea said this morning that business confidence eased in December with an unadjusted Business Survey Index score of 82.0 - down from 85.0 in November. Seasonally adjusted, the index score was 83.0. The outlook fell from 81.0 to 77.0.

