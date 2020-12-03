South Korea Bourse May Run Out Of Steam

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, accelerating more than 100 points or 4 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just shy of the 2,700-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky on reports that supply issues may delay the coronavirus vaccine rollout. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index advanced 20.32 points or 0.76 percent to finish at the daily high of 2,696.22 after moving as low as 2,672.85. Volume was 810 million shares worth 15.4 trillion won. There were 469 gainers and 369 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.44 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.75 percent, Hana Financial climbed 1.13 percent, Samsung Electronics rose 0.29 percent, LG Electronics spiked 5.12 percent, SK Hynix rallied 2.29 percent, LG Chem added 0.59 percent, Lotte Chemical dropped 0.70 percent, S-Oil gained 0.56 percent, SK Innovation tumbled 1.37 percent, POSCO perked 0.60 percent, SK Telecom fell 0.21 percent, KEPCO surged 3.00 percent, Hyundai Motor skyrocketed 7.67 percent, Kia Motors soared 6.41 percent and Samsung SDI was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks opened higher on Thursday but faded as the day progressed to end mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 85.73 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 29,969.52, while the NASDAQ rose 27.82 points or 0.23 percent to end at 12,377.18 and the S&P 500 eased .29 points or 0.06 percent to close at 3,666.72.

The late-day pullback on Wall Street followed reports that said Pfizer (PFE) expects to ship half of the coronavirus vaccines it originally planned for this year because of supply-chain problems.

The strength seen earlier in the day followed a Labor Department report showing a much bigger than expected decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Traders also kept an eye on Washington as lawmakers resumed negotiations over a new fiscal stimulus bill. Both Democrats and Republicans have offered new stimulus proposals, although it remains to be seen if they will finally reach an agreement after months of stagnation.

Crude oil futures settled higher Thursday after OPEC said it will pare current production cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day to 7.2 million barrels per day beginning in January. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.36 or 0.8 percent at $45.64 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide October numbers for current account later this morning; in September, the current account surplus was $10.21 billion.

