South Korea Bourse May Reclaim 1,900-Point Level

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 35 points or 1.9 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 1,890-point plateau although it's predicted to rebound on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on stimulus expectations and a continued rebound in crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and the technology stocks.

For the day, the index skidded 25.72 points or 1.34 percent to finish at 1,889.01 after trading between 1,880.71 and 1,908.29. Volume was 922 million shares worth 9.5 trillion won. There were 684 decliners and 165 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial skidded 1.27 percent, while KB Financial shed 0.64 percent, Hana Financial tumbled 1.91 percent, Samsung Electronics slid 1.00 percent, LG Electronics dropped 1.31 percent, Samsung SDI plummeted 2.64 percent, SK Hynix lost 1.45 percent, S-Oil sank 2.09 percent, SK Innovation fell 1.81 percent, POSCO perked 0.87 percent, SK Telecom tanked 2.78 percent, KEPCO retreated 2.80 percent, Hyundai Motors declined 2.49 percent and Kia Motors plunged 3.82 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Friday and moved in and out of the red before taking off in afternoon trade.

The Dow climbed 260.01 points or 1.11 percent to finish at 23,775.27, while the NASDAQ jumped 139.77 points or 1.65 percent to 8,634.52 and the S&P 500 added 38.94 points or 1.39 percent to 2,836.74. For the week, the Dow shed 1.9 percent, the NASDAQ eased 0.2 percent and the S&P fell 1.3 percent.

The gains on Wall Street reflected a positive reaction to news that President Donald Trump signed a $484 billion stimulus package that will replenish a fund for small-business lending and direct money to hospitals and efforts to ramp up testing capacity in the fight against COVID-19.

In economic news, the University of Michigan noted a sharp fall in durable goods orders in March and the Commerce Department reported a 14.7 percent drop in new durable goods orders last month. Also, the University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment for the U.S. was revised higher in April.

Crude oil prices rose on Friday, but still ended the week with a big loss due to lingering worries about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $0.44 or 2.7 percent at $16.94 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.